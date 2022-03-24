Italy vs. North Macedonia live score, updates, highlights & lineups from UEFA World Cup playoff

Italy may be the defending European champions, but they have yet to cement their place at this year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Roberto Mancini’s side takes on North Macedonia, who have never qualified for the World Cup before, in a single-elimination playoff knockout match. Survivor will travel to Portugal or Turkey for another playoff knockout match for a World Cup ticket.

Although Italy will undoubtedly be a strong contender to prevail in this match, they will be nothing to take lightly against the spirited team of North Macedonia, who even reached this level by surprise.

