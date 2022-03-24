LATEST

Italy vs North Macedonia live stream: how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff online and on TV, team news

Italy hosted North Macedonia as European qualifying for the 2022 World Cup final reached an entertaining climax the following week. There are only three places left for UEFA nations to reach the Qatar final in November, with a one-legged semi-final followed by the final in Paths A, B and C next week. In Path C, Euro 2020 winners Italy are the favorites against North Macedonia but they don’t matter in the pressure cooker playoffs. Make sure you know how to watch Italy vs North Macedonia live stream from where you are.

Italy vs North Macedonia Live Stream

date: Thursday 24 March 2022

to start: 7:45 PM GMT / 3:45 PM ET

Venue: Renzo Barbera Stadium, Palermos

Watch Anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk free

US Stream: ESPN+

UK Stream: sky game , now tv

The teams are in and Italy will start with the first three…

