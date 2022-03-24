Italy vs. North Macedonia result: Aleksandar Trajkovski scores as Italy miss out on World Cup finals

European champions Italy will miss the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after a crushing defeat to North Macedonia.

North Macedonia, who have never participated in a World Cup before, put up a spirited performance and won despite Italy’s 34 attempts.

Aleksandr Trejkowski scored in the 92nd minute for North Macedonia, who will face Portugal in the playoff final.

Italy tried their best to break the deadlock but at times their game was very difficult as they lacked sharpness.

This is the second time in a row that Italy has failed to qualify for the World Cup and it certainly means that some players, such as veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini, will not take part in the tournament again.

