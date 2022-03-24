Italy warned another World Cup qualifier failure would be “a disaster”

Italy missed out on the 2018 World Cup after a play-off loss to Sweden and could face similar fatalities this time with North Macedonia and then Portugal or Turkey.

Italy failing to qualify for another World Cup would be “a disaster”, according to Italia 90’s hero Toto Schilassi.

The Azzurri lost to Sweden in a two-legged playoff in November 2017 and did not play their first World Cup since 1958. But now, eight months after winning the Euros at Wembley, Roberto Mancini’s team is in danger of another humiliating early exit. Italy will have to beat North Macedonia in Palermo tonight – and then beat the winners of Portugal vs. Turkey.

And Shilasi, born in Palermo,…