Italy World Cup qualifying shock vs. North Macedonia is why we love this sport

It’s like the old joke about buses: You wait hours for one, and then two come together. except the opposite. Italy went 60 years without losing a World Cup and now, after a 1-0 playoff loss to North Macedonia on Thursday, they have missed the last two buses for the greatest show on earth.

– Highlights: Italy stunned by North Macedonia (USA)

It may seem troubling that a team that won the European Championships just eight months ago, the night before Thursday, had lost just one of its last 39 matches (setting a world record unbeaten streak on the way). ) should go out to North Macedonia (population: 1.83 million, FIFA ranking: 67), but this is the basic nature of the sport and, in particular, World Cup qualifying. (At least that’s the case in Europe, where a whopping 13…