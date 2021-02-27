“It’ll be a little complicated to defeat you” – Charles Lecler from Carlos Sainz | sport

“To defeat you would be a bit complicated” – Carlos Sainz as Charles Lecler as the Spaniard admitted that his team had more grip on Ferrari.

Carlos Sainz is the new addition to Ferrari, admitting that he will have limitations when he competes against his teammate Charles Leclercq in 2021.

Sainz made this statement when Lecler asked him if he saw himself beating the Monagasc race driver. “To me, this year is going to be a bit complicated to defeat you,” said Sainz,

“Because I do not know the team and the car, but I will do my best. If there is a year where we have to work together, I think it will be this year.

Lechler also held the upper hand against his teammates last year, when Sebastian Vettel partnered with him. Thus, establishing control over the car.

Rebuild team

Ferrari is fully ready to challenge for the title once again in 2021. And that’s why Sainz feels that this is the year of working with the pair.

“The most important thing is to advance Ferrari, and if we are fighting for the title or important things, we will worry more about each other,” he said.

The scene was also echoed by Lecler on Friday When he said that he must have been thinking about his team before taking Sainz, because Ferrari’s revival is more important for him.

A great partnership

Sainz is known for forming a trusting bond with his teammates; His last two stints at least Renault and McLaren demonstrate this quality. Meanwhile, Letlark also had an admirable relationship with Vettel, even though there were odd moments of tension.

Ferrari would expect a solid bond between the two, as it would only facilitate a better season for Ferrari unless the mismanaged calls allow a strain.