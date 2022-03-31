It’ll be snowing for a while: All you need to know about it

gelderland
ARNHEM – Our province received the necessary snowfall in the morning and afternoon, but if meteorologists are to be believed, we can expect much more tonight and tonight. Omroep Gelderland asked Alfred Snoke of Veerplaza what we need to keep in mind today and tomorrow.
How much snow will fall?
“The beginning of this morning was just a foreshadowing,” says weatherman Snoeck. A cold north-easterly wind is also blowing. “In that respect, it’s actually a whole lot of winter.”
Will there be snow?
“I expect it to be a little below zero tonight, which was not the case last night. Snowfall this evening and tonight is longer and sometimes quite intense….
Read Full News