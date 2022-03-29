ITR has not been verified. I want to revise ITR. Do I need to verify first?

One of my friends who does not have any business income has filed his Income Tax Return (ITR) before the due date by availing the new tax regime. Now he wants to file a revised ITR to correct some mistakes in the original ITR. Whether the original ITR needs to be verified before filing the revised ITR and whether new tax regime will be available to him while filing the revised ITR?

Answer: Before I answer your questions, let me first explain the legal provisions about verifying the ITR, opting for a new tax regime and filing a revised return.

A person who has filed his ITR electronically is required to verify it, through one of the methods prescribed under the law, within the prescribed time limit of 120 days. In case a person fails to…