“It’s a good start “- Daniel Ricciardo after Bahrain GP 2021 qualifying results | The Miracle

"It’s a good start "- Daniel Ricciardo after Bahrain GP 2021 qualifying results

“It’s begin”- Daniel Ricciardo is delighted with the outcomes from Bahrain, as he can be beginning his first race with McLaren from P6.

Daniel Ricciardo had a powerful qualification debut with McLaren, who’re joyful to have P6 and P7 as their grid positions earlier than the race on Sunday.

Ricciardo claims that when he got here again to the pitlane, his workforce was delighted with the consequence as he acquired a thumbs up for his final spherical through the qualification.

“I received a thumbs up,” Ricciardo mentioned when requested how the workforce’s administration had reacted to his qualifying efficiency. They’ve clearly seen from day one among testing me within the automotive.”

“I believe on the timesheets, I used to be fast in these first two days [of pre-season], however I believe we knew that I used to be nonetheless discovering my ft. And so I believe they’ve adopted my progress within the final two weeks, and for that,” he added.

“I believe they’re fairly joyful to see the evolution over a small time frame. We’ll preserve going and hopefully not less than to larger and higher issues.”

Time will settle me with tempo.

Ricciardo claims that he’s not totally settled with the automotive, and with time, the outcomes shall be seen along with his new McLaren, however it is a constructive begin, to say the least.

“I actually wasn’t on the tempo yesterday, however I do know that it’s simply going to take time,” the 31-year-old admitted. “I believe the extra laps I do, the extra I’ll really feel the automotive and the restrict.

“I do know I’m skilled within the sport, however the reality is, it does. It does take time, and it’ll take time to get that previous few per cent. So I actually received nearer to it tonight, and for that, I’m joyful. I believe it’s begin to the McLaren journey.”

