“It’s always been a dream of mine” – Charles Leclerc reveals his Formula 1 dream team, and it’s not Mercedes | The SportsRush

"It's always been a dream of mine" – Charles Leclerc reveals his Formula 1 dream team, and it's not Mercedes

“It’s always been a dream of mine" - Charles Leclerc reveals his Formula 1 dream team, and it's not Mercedes
“It’s always been a dream of mine” – Charles Leclerc has revealed his team-to-be in Formula 1, and what it means to be in a team like Ferrari.

Mercedes drivers – Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc – have won the last seven seasons in Formula 1, preventing the likes of Max Verstappen, Daniel Ricciardo, and Charles Leclerc from a genuine shot at the top. Speaking to the Italian edition of Motorsport.com, Leclerc agreed to this, and also expressed his feeling of being a Ferrari driver.

“It’s true that the choices you make off the track affect your career a lot. It’s always been a dream of mine, and my challenge is to give my contribution to bringing this team back to win.

“I am aware of the importance of the choices, but today my only goal is to get back to the top with Ferrari, and I’m sure there is the potential to get where we want to be.”

Handling criticism part of the F1 game

Fortunes change quickly in Formula 1, sometimes within a space of a week, depending on a good or bad performance. This can be frustrating for drivers, but the idea is to put your head down and improve every passing moment.

“It is part of the game. I am learning season after season that I have to answer above all to myself, I know when I did a good job and when I could have done better.

“Then there are moments when you know you have given your all and done very well, but it is not perceived from the outside, and this can sometimes be frustrating.”

