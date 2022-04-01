“It’s always been a World Cup”: Pep Guardiola praises Mexican national team

Soccer Football – FA Cup Quarterfinals – Southampton v Manchester City – St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton, Britain – March 20, 2022 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola responds to Reuters/Ian Walton

After confirming his stay at the 2022 Qatar World Cup, Mexican team He has been the center of conversation for the level shown throughout the octagon final qualifiers. Although he admitted that he did not know the current state of the national team, contrary to the opinions of various critics and fans, the Catalan strategist for Manchester City, Pep Guardiola praises the level displayed by the tricolor throughout history and supported the work of Gerardo Martino.

“I have a feeling for Mexico, I can’t speak. I know he has a very good coach…