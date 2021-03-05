LATEST

“It’s always interesting to hear Hall of Famers speak on their game”: LeBron James, Damien Lillard and others speak on receiving criticism from inside the NBA crew.

Posted on
Loading...

LeBron James, Damien Lillard and other All-Stars talk about how criticism is received from inside the NBA crew.

It has been on the air inside the NBA for over 30 years now. During its long run, it has evolved from a studio sports show to an event. TNT decided to honor the show by celebrating the thirty-year milestone with a four-part documentary.

The episode will air one per day during the All-Star break, with the first airing tonight. The first episode was about the show’s host Ernie Johnson. The episode is titled ‘The Traffic Cop’, based on how they are often compared to one on the show.

Also read: “Paul George and the Clippers are enemies”: LeBron James joked on the Clippers star picking him up to join Team LeBron.

The next three episodes will air in the following order: Kenny Smith in Act 2 ‘The Role Player’, Charles Barclay in Act 3 ‘The Entertainer’, and Shaquille O’Neill in Act 4 ‘The Little Brother’.

LeBron James, Damian Lillard and others speak about the NBA crew inside

To make the documentary, the TNT crew talked to various NBA stars around the league. In recent times, a number of bold statements and claims have been made especially by crew members.

The players have not always reacted to this, but there is still respect for Shaikh, which he has achieved. In this particular video, LeBron James, Damien Lillard, Kyle Lowery and Jimmy Butler appear to be talking about the crew.

They talk about what it’s like to be criticized by Hall of Fame players for what you do on the court. They talk about how good it feels and get appreciation as well.

Also read: “No disgrace for Utah, we never chose Carl Malone or John Stockton over the games”: LeBron James explains clearly why Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert were selected in the All Star Draft

Inside crew, after playing in the league, receive more respect from players than other talk shows. There is always a freshness in the show, and it is expected that it will keep moving forward for the future.

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.4K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
928
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
854
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
747
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
719
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
704
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
684
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });