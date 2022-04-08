“It’s better that your fans don’t come to us!”, the Greek coach furious with Marseille fans

“It’s better your fans don’t come to us!” Lucescu furious with om fans
At the end of the press conference, PAOK Salonica’s coach Razwan Lucescu expressed his anger about Marseille’s attitude towards the Greek fans who visit the velodrome: “I hope your supporters will be received as we have been. Received, it’s a shame for football and your city of Marseille” announced the Romanian coach before leaving the conference: “You better fans don’t come to us!”
Guendouzi: “We’re on a pretty good dynamic”
Matteo Guandouzzi on RMC Sport’s microphone: “We wanted to win tonight. There’s only one goal difference of course. It’s a little match against Basel or Karabagh. It’s the sixth win in a row. We’re very, very good dynamic.” We have to continue like this. We probably could have won with more goals, but we will…
