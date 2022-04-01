‘It’s better to be inside, not outside the gates’

Tom Cloonen has said that he did not think he would be elected to Seanad, but is now determined to maximize his opportunity to promote the causes with which he has been associated for more than 20 years.

The newly-elected senator of Trinity College, Dublin said it was a “nail-biting contest” and a “baptism of fire”.

“I didn’t think I’d win at all. I ran as a protest,” he told Newstalk Breakfast.

The competition to fill the vacancy created by the election of Ivana Besik for Dale last year involved a number of high-profile candidates, including former Lord Mayor…