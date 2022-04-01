“It’s Better Together”: Official Song of Qatar 2022 World Cup

FIFA presents the official song of Qatar 2022

The International Federation of Associated Football (FIFA) presented the official theme of this year’s World Cup in Qatar, performed by Latin-American singer Trinidad Cardona, Nigerian (though he was born in the United States) David Ededji Adelke. Born in Davido and Doja, the artist is better known as Ayesha.

The song’s lyrics invite games and parties, reinforcing the message of unity spread by the Football World Cup. “You know it’s better together”, repeats the chorus, while the rest of the composition invites you to play and dance on court and disco, with a message of hope for the future: “I promise you that Everything Will Be Alright “” This song, which brings together …