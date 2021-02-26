‘It’s challenging for all of us’: LeBron James breaks his silence when he loses 4-game to the Los Angeles Lakers. sport

LeBron James is emphatic about the Lakers’ season, saying he doesn’t think this tough period will ultimately define his campaign.

With All-Star Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroeder sidelined with injuries, the Lakers lost their fourth straight game. It was a blowout loss against the red-hot Utah Jazz.

With six players from Utah scoring in double digits, they undefeated defending champions 114–89. The last time the losing round came back in December of 2019.

A frustrated Lebron James was asked his opinion on the team’s circumstances:

“It is challenging for all of us, especially for some of our young people. Some of our people who have not been in this situation before when they need to do a little more than ax it in normal condition. “

“Everybody is just AD and frankly speaking, it’s a big hit. But we also did not have a stretch for some games for as long as Dennis. He is a big piece of our puzzle. All have been placed in positions that they will not be placed under normal circumstances. “

‘This difficult period will not define who we are’: LeBron James

With Anthony Davis missing his 10th straight game this season, LeBron continues to be under pressure. He played a disappointing performance against the Jazz with just 19 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists.

James had also previously stated how he would accept the challenge of playing without Eddie. In the postgame presser, the 17-time All-Star also mentioned that this disappointing stage does not define the Lakers. she added:

“It is always about being confident, continuing to bring courage and confidence to my teammates on the floor and making plays. This is a tough stretch for us. But it won’t define who will be there for the rest of the season and then for the long haul, that’s for sure. “

Despite poor performances over the past few weeks, the Lakers comfortably finished third in the Western Conference. He holds a 22-11 record, 4.5 games behind league leaders Utah.