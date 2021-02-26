LATEST

‘It’s challenging for all of us’: LeBron James breaks his silence when he loses 4-game to the Los Angeles Lakers. sport

Posted on

LeBron James is emphatic about the Lakers’ season, saying he doesn’t think this tough period will ultimately define his campaign.

With All-Star Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroeder sidelined with injuries, the Lakers lost their fourth straight game. It was a blowout loss against the red-hot Utah Jazz.

With six players from Utah scoring in double digits, they undefeated defending champions 114–89. The last time the losing round came back in December of 2019.

A frustrated Lebron James was asked his opinion on the team’s circumstances:

“It is challenging for all of us, especially for some of our young people. Some of our people who have not been in this situation before when they need to do a little more than ax it in normal condition. “

“Everybody is just AD and frankly speaking, it’s a big hit. But we also did not have a stretch for some games for as long as Dennis. He is a big piece of our puzzle. All have been placed in positions that they will not be placed under normal circumstances. “

Also read: “Without Anthony Davis, the Lakers have no rim protection and leave the 3s unopposed”: Shannon Sharp moves on to LeBron James and co. In the absence of AD

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
2.2K
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombat Telugu Movie Review – A Silly Excuse of a Film
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
934
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
910
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
836
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
730
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });