“It’s crazy how time works”: Andre Drummond responds to 10-year-old tweet about him wanting to play with LeBron James going viral after he signs with the Lakers | The SportsRush

LeBron James and Andre Drummond are slated to take the floor together sometime this season. Drummond could not be more excited.

Dre is in what is normally considered the prime of a player’s career. Currently aged 27, the former Pistons big man has not appeared in an NBA game for nearly 7 weeks. He’s slated for his first game in a while today, but in a different-colored jersey this time.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have decided to build around Jarrett Allen as their franchise center. In doing so, they’ve discarded Drummond from their roster, buying out the remainder of his contract.

Andre was a free agent for a couple of days before the Lakers claimed him off waivers. Drummond projects as a top-15 starting center in the league when healthy. This acquisition can be a shot in the arm for the Lakers both in the short term and in the long term.

Andre Drummond is excited to play with LeBron James

Drummond, like many other of his high school peers, has aspired to play with LeBron James all through his career. Now that this is coming to fruition, people have dug up a 10-year-old tweet of his, in which he expresses this sentiment.

one of my goals In life Is to meet an play with or against @KingJames – Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) August 11, 2011

He was asked about his response to this situation in his first media interaction since the trade to LA. His response was a simple ‘It’s crazy how time flies’.

Andre Drummond on tweet about wanting to play with LeBron James: “It’s crazy how time works.” — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) March 29, 2021

Drummond and James have technically taken the floor with each other already – in the All-Star Game. But this is the first time that the duo will be playing on the same team in a competitive environment.

The Lakers are currently missing both Anthony Davis and LeBron on their rosters, as both of them are sidelined for lengthy periods with foot injuries. Neither of them is slated to be back for a minimum of 2 more weeks – James is probably out till May.