“It’s crazy how time works”: Andre Drummond responds to 10-year-old tweet about him wanting to play with LeBron James going viral after he signs with the Lakers | The SportsRush

"It's crazy how time works": Andre Drummond responds to 10-year-old tweet about him wanting to play with LeBron James going viral after he signs with the Lakers

"It's crazy how time works": Andre Drummond responds to 10-year-old tweet about him wanting to play with LeBron James going viral after he signs with the Lakers

LeBron James and Andre Drummond are slated to take the floor together sometime this season. Drummond could not be more excited.

Dre is in what is normally considered the prime of a player’s career. Currently aged 27, the former Pistons big man has not appeared in an NBA game for nearly 7 weeks. He’s slated for his first game in a while today, but in a different-colored jersey this time.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have decided to build around Jarrett Allen as their franchise center. In doing so, they’ve discarded Drummond from their roster, buying out the remainder of his contract.

Also Read: “DeMarcus Cousins wants to sign with the Warriors”: Former Pelicans All-Star slated to reunite with Stephen Curry and co at the Bay Area

Andre was a free agent for a couple of days before the Lakers claimed him off waivers. Drummond projects as a top-15 starting center in the league when healthy. This acquisition can be a shot in the arm for the Lakers both in the short term and in the long term.

Andre Drummond is excited to play with LeBron James

Drummond, like many other of his high school peers, has aspired to play with LeBron James all through his career. Now that this is coming to fruition, people have dug up a 10-year-old tweet of his, in which he expresses this sentiment.

He was asked about his response to this situation in his first media interaction since the trade to LA. His response was a simple ‘It’s crazy how time flies’.

Also Read: “He probably wouldn’t be a good GM if he thinks that”: Stephen Curry responds to Baron Davis’ statement on the We Believe Warriors against the KD-era Warriors

Drummond and James have technically taken the floor with each other already – in the All-Star Game. But this is the first time that the duo will be playing on the same team in a competitive environment.

The Lakers are currently missing both Anthony Davis and LeBron on their rosters, as both of them are sidelined for lengthy periods with foot injuries. Neither of them is slated to be back for a minimum of 2 more weeks – James is probably out till May.

