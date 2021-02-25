“It’s definitely catchy” – Aston Martin on the possibility of Lewis Hamilton signing | sport

LATEST

“It’s certainly fascinating” – Aston Martin would not miss the signing of Lewis Hamilton amid the 2022 uncertainty.

Aston Martin is mapping its progress in Formula 1, and some rivals have also tipped for its success. Sebastian Vettel’s signature is being considered as an exhibition of his intentions.

Now, team owner Lawrence Stroke has talked about Lewis Hamilton’s signing opportunity, and for him, executing it would be a “lucrative” deal.

“It’s definitely fascinating,” he said, according to Free. “Lewis is great in any car, and I’m sure everyone will say yes because he is a seven-time world champion.” But right now, I am extremely focused on getting started this year. “

With Williams reported to align with Alpine, Mercedes will soon need to move George Russell. Given that he is likely to shine, Hamilton or one of the Valtteri Bottas may be axed at the end.

Additionally, both drivers signed only one-year contract contracts. Hamilton is already at the stage where his achievements with Mercedes from 2022 may look great, so He might be one step down.

Budget caps are game-changers

The budget cap introduction gives midtable teams a tiered field to compete against the top teams in the game. And Stroh believes they are going to be game-changers.

“From a competitive standpoint, the budget cap changes the game dramatically. The big three teams were beating everyone and they probably had 400–500 more employees. All of that is gone now. “

“Here, we are building a new state-of-the-art facility. It will be the most modern facility in Formula One. This team has punch above its weight with very few resources, ”he said.

“And I honestly believe with the same amount of people and the same budget, there is no reason why the Tech Championships are not very much on the cards. It is too realistic to think.”

