“It’s hard to blame Jason Tatum or Jaylen Brown for our struggles”: Danny Anging defended his stars, questioning his team’s level of intensity following the Hawks’ defeat. sport

Danny Anging tried his best to defend his players and questioned their level of intensity. The Boston Celtics are 5-9 in February.

Jelton Tatum and Jaylen Brown have tried their level best to retain the Celtics. The team has fallen around them of late. His loss to the 13-18 Hawks proved that the Celtics have a long way to go before reaching relevance.

Losing Gordon Hayward has affected their depth chart when they were without a viable option to start at 1 guard position. Hayward may have overcome many of his playmaking concerns – 6’7 has been stellar with the Hornets ahead.

Nevertheless, Celtics president Danny Anging has a lot to ask his team after a series of lifeless performances. Celtic’s 6 losses have made a difference of 5 points or less, raising questions over Tatum and Brown’s clutch ability.

Danny Anging wants no part of blaming Jason Tatum or Jaylen Brown

Anger addressed all of those concerns in a rare public statement. He also revealed that he is not actively hurrying into a deal to use his $ 27 million TPE:

“I wish I had answers for you. Not me. I believe in my players. I personally like them all. I think they have good promise. I think right now our team is in a major foul play. We are playing very well. We don’t have a good team – in my opinion

Given Tate and Brown’s terrible personal outing against the Hawks, Arinze was again neutral:

“What’s the biggest thing about Jaylen and Jason here.” Before they are other very good players, the Giants around them were shielded as they evolved – and went to three of the four Eastern Conference (Finals).

“Now, it’s on them. Now, they are stars. And they have got huge contracts. And he received an All-Star Ned. Therefore the microscope is on them. “

Also read: “Michael Jordan, you can turn the f *** off”: When Patrick Ewing taught MJ a lesson as a high school senior on a UNC recruiting trip.

