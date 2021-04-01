LATEST

“It’s just a question of time when they are back in a winning mood”– Former F1 driver on McLaren | The SportsRush

Avatar
By
Posted on
"It’s just a question of time when they are back in a winning mood"– Former F1 driver on McLaren

“It’s just a question of time when they are back in a winning mood”– Former F1 driver feels McLaren have all the ingredients to be successful.

During the Bahrain Grand Prix, McLaren had an impressive result, as it bagged P4 and P6, making it the third most successful team last weekend after Mercedes and Red Bull.

Former F1 driver Gerhard Berger claims that it is only a matter of time when McLaren would start picking substantial results and wins, as they have the personnel to be at the top.

“McLaren lost it for a while, but now you can see, step by step, they are coming back,” Berger told the Australian Grand Prix’s In The Fast Lane podcast.

“They suffered a bit with the Renault engine, but now they have the Mercedes engine and a couple of good guys with Andreas Seidl [team principal] at the top.

“He is a top German engineer of the young generation, which is very important. He is still collecting experience race by race and has a big future ahead of him.

“They are set quite well; it’s just a question of time when they are back in a winning mood.”

Daniel Ricciardo did the right thing.

Whilst former Renault team principal Cyril Abiteboul constantly reiterated that he envisioned a long term project with Daniel Ricciardo, the Australian didn’t have the patience, as he announced his departure to McLaren even before the start of the season.

However, a few months later, neither Ricciardo nor Abiteboul remained in the team in 2021, and taking about Alpine, the evolved version of Renault, it is also not showing any progress. Therefore, Berger feels that Ricciardo made the right decision.

“I think for Daniel it was exactly the right choice,” he added. “This team needs one young driver, as they have [Norris], powerful as we saw at the weekend, so I think Daniel has to push himself.

“And on the other side, one experienced driver who has proved already he can also win races. A perfect combination. “On top of it, Daniel is always laughing, being friendly, giving a good atmosphere that will be very helpful also for the team.”

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
429
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
402
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
386
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
376
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
373
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
369
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
338
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
336
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
328
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
328
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top