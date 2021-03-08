LATEST

“It’s like fighting a younger version of yourself” – Goldberg says the WWE star reminds him of his younger self in the game

Goldberg says the WWE star reminds him of his younger self. The WWE Hall of Fame is the subject of the latest WWE documentary on the WWE Network.

Goldberg to appear on WWE documentary title Goldberg at 54. Prior to his match with Drew McIntire for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble, Goldberg openly stated how he felt physically ahead of his much-awaited bout.

Goldberg claimed that he was not a shook, just called to run by his opponent. He then noted seeing some similarities between himself and his opponent before revealing that it felt like he was fighting a smaller version of himself.

Goldberg says WWE star Drew McIntire reminded him of his younger self

“The problem I have is lack of time. I think physically, even though I’m at a quick age, I feel like I’m still there. I’m not being called some shmuck that’s easily over, you know. Especially in a situation like this, preparing for Drew (McIntire), who is in shape as someone, should be as a champion. You know, it’s like fighting a small version in itself. “

Goldberg is not the most technically skilled wrestler in the world. What he does in the ring is cruelty and excitement. And that was what he gave against the Scotsman in his match. Goldberg managed to land both Spear and Jackhammer but McIntire kicked the WWE Hall of Famer three minutes after hitting the Claymore kick before the match was called off.

