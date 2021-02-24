LATEST

“It’s like playing chess”: After beating the game winner against the Boston Celtics, Aluka Donsik thinks about how elite offense arises. sport

Posted on

Luka Doncic had another game-winning performance over Jason Tatum and the Boston Celtics, and he liked that it came out to fans.

On Tuesday night, Doncic again proved to everyone why he deserved to be an All-Star starter.

With the game tied and less than 2 seconds left, Dallas hit a step back on two Celtics players to win the game in Dallas. Such a calm and concise performance in such a high-intensity match for a 21-year-old is only commendable.

His 31 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assist appearances helped the Mavericks to a 110–107 victory over the 17-time NBA champion. In a postgame interview, former veteran Dwayne Wade asked Donsick to explain the benefits of playing the game at his own pace. Doncic cleverly explained this to:

“For me sometimes, it’s like playing chess. You got to take your time and watch the moves. But you know, obviously, I’m not the fastest man there. So, maybe that’s why I play at my own pace. But, you just got to see what the defense is doing and getting the best shot. “

Read also: Magic Johnson names three of the biggest disappointments this season according to him: “The Celtics have no size, the Mavericks are defensively bad and the Bucks are slow and immoral”

‘Obviously it would be better to win such games in front of fans’: Luka Doncic

Luca Donsik is no stranger to hitting game-winning shots. He has been troubling teams in the final minutes of the Games, ever since he joined the league at the age of 19. This season too, Luca performed brilliantly at an average of 28.8 points, 8.6 rebounds and 9.3 per game.

Last season in the NBA bubble, Donsick hit a coveted game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer against the Clippers during the first round of the playoffs. Apparently, no fans were allowed for that game.

Today, however, fans were allowed inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas. When Doncic asked how it felt to hit the game-winning shot in front of fans, he said:

“Obviously it was better with fans now (against Celtic). Right after the game, I just said ‘Imagine if the whole crowd were there, it would have felt even better.’ There were some fans today and thank you all for coming. It makes some fans feel better. “

Read also: “All 4 of us could have played together”: Carmelo Anthony revealed that he was never able to team up with LeBron James, Dwayne Wade and Chris Bosh in Miami.

Apparently, the Mavericks are not doing well as a unit that has a 15-15 record, and they will not be satisfied with where they are now. Fortunately for the Mavericks, only half of the 72 game season is over, meaning the Mavericks have plenty of time to turn things in their favor.

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.7K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
2.2K
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombat Telugu Movie Review – A Silly Excuse of a Film
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
930
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
907
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
833
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
727
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });