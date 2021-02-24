“It’s like playing chess”: After beating the game winner against the Boston Celtics, Aluka Donsik thinks about how elite offense arises. sport

Luka Doncic had another game-winning performance over Jason Tatum and the Boston Celtics, and he liked that it came out to fans.

On Tuesday night, Doncic again proved to everyone why he deserved to be an All-Star starter.

With the game tied and less than 2 seconds left, Dallas hit a step back on two Celtics players to win the game in Dallas. Such a calm and concise performance in such a high-intensity match for a 21-year-old is only commendable.

His 31 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assist appearances helped the Mavericks to a 110–107 victory over the 17-time NBA champion. In a postgame interview, former veteran Dwayne Wade asked Donsick to explain the benefits of playing the game at his own pace. Doncic cleverly explained this to:

“For me sometimes, it’s like playing chess. You got to take your time and watch the moves. But you know, obviously, I’m not the fastest man there. So, maybe that’s why I play at my own pace. But, you just got to see what the defense is doing and getting the best shot. “

Read also: Magic Johnson names three of the biggest disappointments this season according to him: “The Celtics have no size, the Mavericks are defensively bad and the Bucks are slow and immoral”

‘Obviously it would be better to win such games in front of fans’: Luka Doncic

Luca Donsik is no stranger to hitting game-winning shots. He has been troubling teams in the final minutes of the Games, ever since he joined the league at the age of 19. This season too, Luca performed brilliantly at an average of 28.8 points, 8.6 rebounds and 9.3 per game.

Last season in the NBA bubble, Donsick hit a coveted game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer against the Clippers during the first round of the playoffs. Apparently, no fans were allowed for that game.

Today, however, fans were allowed inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas. When Doncic asked how it felt to hit the game-winning shot in front of fans, he said:

“Obviously it was better with fans now (against Celtic). Right after the game, I just said ‘Imagine if the whole crowd were there, it would have felt even better.’ There were some fans today and thank you all for coming. It makes some fans feel better. “

Luca said that the game ED pic.twitter.com/XDWpogxG4y – Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) 24 February, 2021

Read also: “All 4 of us could have played together”: Carmelo Anthony revealed that he was never able to team up with LeBron James, Dwayne Wade and Chris Bosh in Miami.

Apparently, the Mavericks are not doing well as a unit that has a 15-15 record, and they will not be satisfied with where they are now. Fortunately for the Mavericks, only half of the 72 game season is over, meaning the Mavericks have plenty of time to turn things in their favor.