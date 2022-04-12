It’s ‘Nation’s Smartest Dadi’ Who Just Won Mastermind 2022 – But Can You Answer The Questions?

A member of the Macclesfield and Stockport Quiz League has been crowned the 2022 Mastermind Champion after an outstanding performance on her specialist subject, The Peak District National Park.

Alice Walker, 66, a retired IT consultant living in Derbyshire, won the grand final of the BBC Two quiz show on Monday night, 11 April. She has been a part of the Macclesfield and Stockport Quiz League since the 1980s, and has been on it for years after applying for the show.

Partner Hayden is seen with granddaughter Evelyn and daughter Laura, who called her mother “the smartest grandma in the country”, while Alice’s dance group, the Poynton Gemmers North West Morris Dancers, in a clip on the show to cheer Alice on. Shown. Alice prepared it by reading a lot of guidebooks, looking at the maps, and reading further…