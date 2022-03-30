It’s no joke – the Dyson Zone combines an air purifier and noise-canceling headphones

It may have been announced two days before April Fools’ Day, but this new product from Dyson is no joke. This is the Dyson Zone—a wearable air purifier and noise-canceling headphone in one.

Tech Guide confirmed twice with Dyson whether it was just dragging our feet before April Fools’ Day, but the company assured us the Dyson Zone was real. This is a real product.

The Dyson Zone Air Purifying Headphones are the company’s first foray into wearable technology and combine a set of noise-canceling high-fidelity over-ear headphones with pure airflow in the nose and mouth.

Dyson says this is the result of more than 10 years of air quality research and development that has gone into the Dyson Zone air purifying headphones that can tackle the real issue of air pollution.