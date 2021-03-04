LATEST

“It’s not about fancy looks or expensive designer chairs” – Sebastian Vettel on the transition from Ferrari to Aston Martin.

Sebastian Vettel finally made his much-awaited move to Aston Martin with the launch of AMR 21 and the dusting. He had a sad time at Ferrari last season, as he finished out of the top 10. The term looks energetic in German as they seek the possibility of a fifth title in the game.

“The team is still growing and things are different here. It is not about fancy looks or expensive, designer chairs in the office, but about the work being done behind the scenes and from what I have seen people are very capable and talented. This is the first time in the last one or two years that they are getting oxygen to breathe. “

“It is not a secret that I was not at my pleasure in stages last year, I know it was not up to my standards but I am very much at peace with it. This year I am looking forward a lot.

“I think I have another Tech Championship. It has been in me before and it was a big relief to win it for the first time and you can know it. Since then, I don’t see why it’s not there anymore. I’m very I am not old and I still have a lot of time.

Aston Martin looking for victorious revival in Formula 1

The Aston Martin F1 organization ran in 1959 and 1960, with no success. On the occasion of a comeback, and with heavy investment by Lawrence Stroke, the British team is confident of a title in the next five years. But, for Vitel, it may have been much earlier.

“Formula One is changing and maybe you don’t need three to five years now. Perhaps it will shrink and hope that everyone will be close to the top and not just end up on the podium as the front men retire or crash. “

Read also: “There are a lot of jealous people in the world” – Aston Martin F1 boss Lawrence defends his son Lance Stroke and praises Sebastian Vettel

