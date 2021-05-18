It’s Not About Me It’s About Us (Chapter 4)

Heyy lovelies, hope you all are doing good so here is next update.Sorry I can’t update regularly because of my studies.A big Thank you to alll for your sweet comments 💜💜💜

The next Morning….

Vansh came downstairs shouting..

Vansh – Mom where are my Birds???

Uma– They must be there only ..

Vansh– Mom they are not in the cage that’s why I am asking..

While Riddhima, Ishani and Sejal were having breakfast. Kabir and Aryan were playing video games.

Riddhima — Bestie,May be they just flew away singing,,,

IDHAR CHALA MEIN UDHAR CHALA,

JANE KAHAN MEIN KIDHAR CHALA,

UDD GAYA, AYE VANSH YEH TUNE

KYA KIYA !!!!!

They all bursted in laughter while Vansh fumes in anger..

Vansh– Mom I am telling you she has done this..

Uma— Noo Vansh She is so innocent she can’t do this.. She is so sweet..

Vansh — Mom please she is not innocent at alll.

While Riddhima winks at Vansh.

When all got busy Riddhima came near to Vansh..

Riddhima– So Mr Kidnapper I told you, you will not win that easily.How does it feel?

Vansh’s face turned red in anger.

Then she thanks Ishani by messaging her for telling about those birds..

Meanwhile,,,

Uma — So youngsters today me and your dad are going today to pick Siya from college and we will return tomorrow so take care.

They all were happy as now they could spend gang time.

They bid them goodbye and came to hall

Ishani — Now we are going to have gang fun after such long time like that of childhood. Please Ridds and bhai don’t spoil it.

Riddhima and Vansh nodded ignorin each other and they shared a group hug..

Ishani – Sejal even you are a part now come.

They shared a long hug

Aryan– Tonight we are going to have partttyyyy!!!

Ishani– Yeah!!! But we are going to have pajama partyy

All agreed and came to hall at night

Riddhima, Ishani and Sejal were wearing pink while boys were wearing blackk

Ishani– Let’s play never have i ever.

They sit in a circle.

Ishani – Never have i ever lied to sneak out at night..

All had one shot of lime juice except Sejal.

Aryan- Never have i ever kissed somebody.

Kabir,Aryan and Ishani had a shot.

Ridd – Haww Kabir bhaii ..

Kabir- Never have i ever loved somebody deeply.

All had a shot except Vansh and Sejal.

Vansh was a little surprised knowing Ridds loved somebody.

They finished the game and started dancing in couple.

Couples were —

Ishani and Kabir

Aryan and Sejal

Riddhima and Vansh

The song was “”” DILL DIYAN GALLAN”””

THEY started dancing.

While daning they all were engrossed in each other’s eyes.

Meanwhile ,

Vansh– Why are you ignoring me?

Rid- I am not ignoring you. Yu were the one who kidnapped me.Moreover no calls past ten years..

Vansh – Even you didnot call me? Cant we become crime partners again like that of childhood.

Ridd- okay .. So tell me any girlfriend you found??

Vansh– Noo I should ask you as you accepted to loved somebody.

Riddima coming close to him when vansh was mesmerised by her fragrance and beauty.

Ridd — I love my mom

Vansh– You are so clever.

Ridd– yeah but how can the famous singer cannot have a girlfriend.

Vansh put his fingers on her lips and said Shhh just enjoy the moment….

While Ishani – Kabir when are your going to talk to Mom and Dad??

Kabir — I will Sweetheart give me sometime you are so impatient to be Mrs Kabir Malhotra..

They smiled..

Even Aryan and Sejal shared an eyelock . .

All three couples were mesmerised in each other…

Precap– Vansh’ s song and Siya’s arrival..

