It’s not easy for all writers to write ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan 2’: Yash Patnaik

Yash and Mamta Patnaik’s “Ishq Mein Marjawan 2” (IMM2) was digitalised in March 2021. Although the present at all times had a great digital presence, the change within the platform allowed the makers might discover extra so far as the storytelling is worried as TV had sure restrictions.

“Since March the sequence has turn out to be a Voot Choose Unique which allowed us to be extra experimental with the storytelling. It’s nice to see the optimistic response of the digital viewers to IMM2,” he mentioned.

“IMM2 has a special sort of grammar. It’s like ‘Catch Me If You Can” in a loop. It’s not straightforward for all writers to put in writing the present,” he added.

The present went on-air in July 2020, and nonetheless manages to maintain the viewers on the sting of their seats. The producer rightly says very not often a thriller sustains for this lengthy and credit his spouse Mamta for this.

“I’ll give the whole credit score to Mamta and her group to maintain arising with the twists and turns. Although typically I do give them some characters and plots, it’s they who do the laborious work,” Yash concluded.

