"It's not easy to get an exaggeration" – FIA boss Jean Todd defends the decision to allow Nikita Mazepin to race.

“It’s not easy to get an exaggeration” – FIA President Jean Todt defends his decision allowing Nikita Mazepin to race after a sexual misconduct scandal.

Jean Tod, talking to Cambridge Union Society It was asked if Nikita Mazepin should be allowed to race Sexual misconduct scandal Including his friend, who sparked a social media storm, sparking the #WeSayNoToMazepin outrage campaign. Tod responded positively, focusing on the technical, rather than the moral, aspect.

“To drive in Formula 1, you have to have a supersistence. And it is not easy to get an exaggeration because you have to have 40 points.

“So every driver who can get 40 points [drive] In Formula 1. And Mazepin got the points. So it would be discrimination. Why shouldn’t he run in Formula 1? The reason he does not drive in Formula 1 is that he cannot reach a superconsciousness, which is not the case. “

Nikita Mazepin faced serious consequences: FIA boss

However, the former Ferrari F1 boss said the Russians would face “dire consequences” if he made a similar mistake. Mazepin is known to be hot-headed and apparently Not on great terms with his Haas teammate Mick Schumacher.

“To be very straightforward, I am not happy about the situation. He warns that if it happens again, there will be serious consequences. Having said that, this is something that happened in his personal life. And unfortunately, he did not pay enough attention. So I hope he learns from this lesson. “

