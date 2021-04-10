It’s not EC, but Amit Shah who is running Bengal: Mamata | India News – Times of India » todayssnews

JAMALPUR/MEMARI(East Burdwan): Unfazed by the second EC notice to her, Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said it appeared that the state was “under Article 356” (central rule), alleging it wasn’t the EC, but Union home minister Amit Shah who was running Bengal.

“Ete amar kichhu eshe jay na (I’m not bothered by it),” Mamata said, referring to the fresh notice against her, adding that she would respond that “she was with people, still remains with people and continue to do so in the future.” She maintained that she would keep speaking against central forces as long as they “they work for BJP”, and salute them “the moment they stop working for BJP”.

Mamata questioned whether the model code only applied to her, not to PM Narendra Modi and Shah. “Prime Minister eto ulto-palta kotha bole, tatey code violation hoye na (When the PM says things he shouldn’t, then the code isn’t violated). He campaigns on an election day. We would have stopped doing it if they didn’t. Pariksha pe charcha… you do your discussions in other states, why Bengal? Elections are going on here. Then no code is violated,” she said, adding, “Amit Shah speaks nonsense daily. Then no code is violated. And when Mamata Banerjee addresses people, it violates the code…. You (the EC) have show-caused me several times before, too. Why? I was not even allowed to campaign a day before the elections. You are changing everything. Every day you are doing what BJP is asking you to do. Who is BJP to you? And what do you think of me? That three people can do whatever they think?”

Mamata asked people not to listen to anyone if they “come to you in police dress and ask you not to vote”.

The CM also accused the BJP of “deliberately fomenting trouble”. “If you are winning so easily, why are you attacking Trinamool candidates daily? Yesterday, my Mathabhanga candidate — a member of the Rajbonshi SC community — was beaten up. He is in hospital. Sujata Mondal, my SC candidate in Arambag, was assaulted. Her security guard — a Bengal police officer — has a fractured skull. Rabin Manna, a Trinamool Congress worker in Nandigram, about whom I spoke several times before, died today in SSKM hospital. BJP has killed him. And the person responsible was grabbing votes. Police did nothing,” she said.

The CM said she “respected” the central forces and state police. “But I do not support Amit Shah. He is instructing police to do all the wrong things. It isn’t the Election Commission , but Amit Shah. He says CAPF is working under EC. They are working for Amit Shah. All instructions are being issued by Amit Shah’s office. I know they may even plan to kill me. I am not bothered. I will keep fighting like a tiger. We respect the country’s jawans. I salute them but I will not salute Amit Shah, under whose instructions they are working,” she said, adding, “I would urge the Prime Minister to control his home minister. The way he is inciting trouble isn’t bringing BJP a good name. Sensing imminent defeat, they will try to manipulate… Amit Shah is planning; they will try to stir violence and riots.”