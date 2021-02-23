LATEST

“It’s not many days before the first race” – Kimi Raikkonen is hoping that Alfa Romeo can start the season on a high with the Bahrain Grand Prix. sport

Kimi Raikkonen is in the twilight of her career, yet refuses to give up like a true champion. Their Alpha Romeo team had a terrific campaign last season, defeating only Haas and Williams. This season, the pair of Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi will be expecting better performances.

With pre-season testing in less than three weeks, ‘Ice Man’ has given as much importance to learning before the season openers in Bahrain.

“With the first race in a month’s time, everyone will see where everyone is. It’s not many days before the first race so we’ll need to do three days well [in testing], [run plenty of] Laps learn a lot from the car and see where we get it. “

Kimi Raikkonen made her debut with Sober

Raikkonen made his debut with the same team he is now running – Sauber (currently branded as Alfa Romeo). The veteran of two decades still enjoys the racing aspect, and “never been a big fan of all the rest”.

“I am excited for the year but it is very unknown because we have not tried the car. There are clear rule changes. We don’t know where we’re going, but in a few weeks’ time, we’ll see how things are going and the car is feeling. Hopefully we are better than last year. Wherever we end we will do our best. “

Read also: “We spent more time together” – Romain Grosjean reveals his favorite team between Kimi Raikkonen and Fernando Monso

