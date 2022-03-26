‘It’s official’: Snoop Dogg confirms collaboration with BTS

American hip-hop mogul snoop dogg Hip hop, R&B, and rap have a history of being open to collaborations outside the realm.

Earlier, he pushed the envelope by singing several songs with international musicians and artists from across the world like Akshay Kumar from India, Banda MS from South Korea, PSY and many more.

Now that K-pop band BTS has been making the rounds for a while, Snoop Dogg has officially confirmed a collaboration with Korean band BTS.

The 50-year-old rapper walked the red carpet of the American Song Contest on Monday.