“It’s really mediocre”, scathing observation of Neville on Manchester United

Unable to beat Leicester (1-1) on Saturday, Manchester United are treading water in the league and look to Europe to move on. The situation is particularly worrisome for former Red Devils captain Gary Neville.

Now there is no annoyance. But deep fatigue. Gary Neville didn’t mince words after Manchester United’s draw against Leicester (1-1) on Saturday on Day 31 of the Premier League. The former Red Devils captain, converted to a consultant for British television, believes the team is weak enough to be able to take one of the first four places, synonymous with qualification for the next Champions League.

>> Premier League is to follow RMC Sport, subscribe to our offers

“Is Manchester United going to be out of the top 4? I think so. They are really bad. I thought the international break would work, …