“It’s really nice to be back”

Danny Willett was once again shining on the big stage as the 2016 champion scored his lowest opening round card in the Masters tournament.

Danny Willett, Narrator

The Englishman was already a four-time DP World Tour winner when he won his first Major Championship six years earlier, but he would not win for another two and a half years, falling out of the top 450 on the official world golf rankings. ,

He made his triumphant return to form by winning his first Rolex Series title at the 2018 DP World Tour Championships, Dubai, and the following year he added second place at the BMW PGA Championship. Last season’s win at the Alfred Dunhill Lynx Championship proved his penchant for peaking at the biggest events and on day one he was once again starring in Augusta…