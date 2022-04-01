It’s snowing across the country, there’s still a chance of snowfall: “Adjust your driving style”

Weather forecast for Friday. , © KMI

On Friday morning the winter rain area will gradually move towards the French border and southeast, drying it up in the north of the country. According to the RMI, “we expect the most active rainfall in the center and west, and by the end of the morning the snow will turn to melting snow in low and central Belgium.”

In the afternoon, there will be some cloudy sky in the far west, but some winter showers are likely in the east.

The maximum fluctuates between -2 degrees in the high fences, +4 degrees in the center and +6 degrees in the sea. The wind becomes quite strong inland and continues to move vigorously over the sea with speeds of up to 50 or 60 km/h at sea and up to 70 km/h at sea.

First Friday evening and night will be cloudy, but gradually cloudy over the western part of the country. South of Sambre en Mass, the light…