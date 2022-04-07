It’s time for Man City and Liverpool

Will we have a good idea of ​​who will win the Premier League on Sunday?

League leaders Manchester City host Liverpool in the final game of the weekend (11:30am ET). Man City are one point ahead of Liverpool with eight games to spare after losing seven points to Liverpool in the last nine matches.

City are still a key favorite to win the league Despite an advantage in the standings at BetMGM that could disappear with Liverpool’s win on Sunday. Man City are -225 to win the league while Liverpool are at +165. Chelsea are still running at +500 but the turmoil around the club makes it all but certain that the Blues will not win the league.

A win or a tie is a good result for the city. Anything to help them maintain an edge over Liverpool. And there is a very simple program to end the city…