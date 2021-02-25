It’s time for Prabhas vs Alia Bhatt

Young libel star Radiance Currently working in her upcoming romantic film ‘Radhey Shyam’, in which Pooja Hegde is the lead lady and it is starring by Radha Krishna Kumar of Jill fame. Recently the makers announced the release date of the film and Radhe shyam On July 30, there will be a grand release in several languages ​​including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

As Pooja Hegde is the heroine of Radhe Shyam, there are a lot of expectations on this film. Prabhas starrer Radhey Shyam will compete with Bollywood’s top actress Alia Bhatt starrer Gangbai Kathiawadi, the much-awaited female-centric film, which is coming to theaters on July 30.

Padmavat fame is ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ starring Alia Bhatt, starring Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Recently on the occasion of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s birthday, the teaser of Gangubai Kathiawadi was released by the makers. The book by the upcoming film writer Hussain Zaidi is based on one of the chapters of Mumbai’s Mafia Queens.

Although Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ will not affect Prabhas’ film in other languages, it will compete with Radhey Shyam in North India. Both the films are getting good discussion and now we need to see if there is going to be any change in the release date.