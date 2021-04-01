“It’s very close” – Williams keen to overtake Alfa Romeo this season | The SportsRush

LATEST

"It's very close" – Williams keen to overtake Alfa Romeo this season

"It’s very close” - Williams keen to overtake Alfa Romeo this season
“It’s very close” – Williams has expressed desire to overtake Alfa Romeo in the Constructors’ Standings this season.

Last season, the points battle virtually divided the constructors’ standings into three divisions. Mercedes and Red Bull were competing against each other, with the former coming up trumps majorly. McLaren, Racing Point, Renault, Ferrari, and AlphaTauri, comprised the rest-of-the-best midfield battle.

Further down, Alfa Romeo, Haas, and Williams finished the season with only eight, three and zero points respectively. Alfa Romeo looks particularly stronger this season though, with Antonio Giovinazzi and Kimi Raikkonen finishing P12 and P11 respectively in Bahrain.

Williams looking to join the midfield battle

Meanwhile, George Russell finished P14 for Williams, while Nicholas Latifi retired with a “suspected boost leak”. Dave Robson, Williams’ head of vehicle performance, sounded optimistic about overtaking Alfa Romeo when speaking to The Race.

“I hope if we can find a little bit more time we can latch on to it because it’s pretty close and we are not that far away. Further than we would like, of course, but it would be nice to regularly get into that group.

“To be fair to Alfa, they have taken a good step. In the end, George did an extremely good [qualifying] lap and wasn’t far from the Alfas. To be honest, going into qualifying I thought they would be further up.

“They have clearly done a very good job. If we can get close to them in the coming weeks, we can hopefully get into the back of that midfield. It’s very close.”

