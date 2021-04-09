ENTERTAINMENT

ITT Vs HLL Live Score Saudi Professional League Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Al Ittihad vs Al Hilal Scorecard

Under Euro Basketball League,  the match is scheduled between the teams Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal (ITT vs HLL). The match is going to happen on April 09, 2021, at 11:20 PM. The team is doing extremely well in the match. They are trying hard to win most of the matches with their extraordinary performance. This is one of the most prominent leagues which introduces interesting and fantastic battles between the talented and experienced teams. These teams which are going to play today’s battle, are very famous for their achievements in plenty of matches. In this article, we gonna tell our viewers about the match details.

ITT vs HLL Match Details

  • Match: – ITT vs HLL
  • League:- Saudi Arabian League 2021
  • Venue:- King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah
  • Date:- Friday, April 09, 2021
  • Time: – 11:20 PM

Al-Ittihad will be square-off against the team Al-Hilal. Now, the time to discuss the preview of both teams. First, the Al-Ittihad team is currently sitting at the 3rd position on the points table. The team has played 24 matches in which they succeed in 11 games, faced failures in 4 games, and 9 were drawn. The last match of the team was drawn against the team Al-Raed.

On the other hand, team Al-Hilal has placed on the top spot on the points table. The team has played  24 matches in which they got the victory in 14 matches, 6 were drawn and lost 4 matches. The team has won their last match against the team Al-Qadisiyah. Now, it is going to be exciting to see which team gonna win this battle.

Al Ittihad:

  • A Prijovic
  • A Al Obod
  • Romarinho
  • A Al Bishi
  • K El Ahmadi
  • And Al Malki
  • H Al Shamrani
  • A Zain
  • Z Al Sahafi
  • H Al Mansour
  • M Grohe

Al Hilal:

  • B Gomis
  • S Al Dawsari
  • L Vietto
  • To Carrillo
  • A Al Maiouf
  • N Al Dawsari
  • M Al Berik |
  • G Cuellar
  • Y Al Shaharani
  • H Jang
  • M Al Mufarrij

Now, the time is for prediction. team Al-Hilal has more chanced to win the matches. The players of the team are playing extremely well on the ground. The team’s performance deserves praise and appreciation. On the other side, team Al-Ittihad needs to polish their performance so that they can win more matches. On the basis of the previous games, our prediction is for team Al-Hilal, the team should win the match. Stay connected with us for more updates related to sports.

