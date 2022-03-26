ITV Catchphrase: Real life of Emmerdale’s Bob Hope actor Tony Audenshaw – tragic loss, record-breaker and surprising second career

Bob Hope has been an important part of Emmerdale life for 22 years, making his first appearance on the soap in 2000.

Tony Audenshaw got his start as Bob when his character tried to sell Viv Windsor stockings for his shop. Less than six months later, Bob was proposing to Viv and has been a fan favorite ever since.

Bob has been involved in some of the biggest storylines on the Leeds-based soap over the years – from his shock when friend Terry Woods returns from vacation with his daughter Don, to later shock scenes with his wife Laurel behind. He died because of the relationship. Brenda’s back, and more marriages and divorces than one person needed.

