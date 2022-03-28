ITV Coronation Street and Emmerdale star Hayley Tamdon announces split from partner

the former coronation road And emmerdale Star Hayley Tamdon made a family announcement in an emotional Mother’s Day post.

The actress, who played Andrea Beckett in Coronation Street and Dale Dingle in Emmerdale, announced her separation from the father of her child, Adrian.

The 45-year-old announced on Instagram that she was celebrating her first Mother’s Day as a single mother.

She shared a picture with her son Jasper, as she first revealed the news.

She wrote: “Happy Mother’s Day… I haven’t posted in a long time, but I thought today was a good time to tell you all, before you hear about it or watch it elsewhere.

“This Mother’s Day is different for me, because I’m a single mom now. My and Jasper’s lives have been turned upside down over the past few years…