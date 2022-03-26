LATEST

ITV Emmerdale star Amy Walsh issues update on plans for soap return

ITV Emmerdale star Amy Walsh issues update on plans for soap return

ITV Emmerdale actress Amy Walsh has confirmed that she plans to return to the soap. The star played Tracy Metcalf in Dales but left the soap after becoming pregnant with her first child.

She is dating Eastenders actor Toby-Alexander Smith, who played the villainous Gray Atkins. The couple recently welcomed a baby girl whom they named Bonnie.

The couple appeared on ITV Loose Women on Friday to discuss their new family life with their daughter. Amy confirmed that she will return as Tracy but is not sure when.

Amy explained: “Oh yeah. I mean, God knows when. I don’t know. I have to understand it logically because obviously… [gestures towards baby],

She left the soap in a story that left her…

