ITV Loose Women’s Andrea McLean reveals financial struggles after leaving show

Andrea McLean has revealed that she was suddenly overwhelmed with money worries after leaving Loose Woman. The TV star admitted that all his brand deals failed when he left the show.

She revealed that she was trying something new in November 2020 after rethinking her goals during the pandemic. But she said that all did not go according to plan as she explained that she had lost her safety net.

Speaking to Johnny Seifert on the Secure the Insecure podcast, 52-year-old Andrea said: “When I announced I was leaving TV to follow my heart and dreams, this girl was on fire, obviously we put Diya making a lot of plans in this moment because obviously, it’s a huge leap. I was the earner and that was the job that was paying the bills but everyone in TV also does a job.”

read moreKerry Katona…