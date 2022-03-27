ITV Saturday Night Takeaway fans see the show’s true star as he’s ‘overwhelmed’ by the reaction

Saturday Night Takeaway fans think they saw the real star of the show when the series returned over the weekend after a weeklong break.

Ant McPartlin and Deck Donnelly were back in their usual energetic form to bring ITV viewers the Happiest Minute of the Week, a game of Read My Lips and not one but two performances from Michael Buble.

The latest episode also marked Stephen Muller’s return to the show, after he was forced to take a little time off under doctor’s orders. The 44-year-old The Catchphrase and In for a Penny host revealed earlier this month that he was kicked out of the entertainment show after fans questioned his whereabouts.

Read more: Anna Maxwell Martin ITV Saturday Night Takeaway viewers ‘unite’ as they make the same observation

Addressing a few weeks away…