ITV Starstruck viewers horrified after ‘insulting’ Amy Winehouse performance by two impersonators from Yorkshire

Amy Winehouse fans went cold with a tribute performance on the ITV singing competition Starstruck.

Starstruck is a contest modeled on Stars in Their Eyes where contestants dress up as a music icon to win the contest and take home a £50,000 prize.

With so much at stake, singers need to be in top form. However, audiences backtracked on the sound of two women from Yorkshire impersonating the late Winehouse’s hit single Rehab from 2006.

Read more: Ant and Dec were forced to stop for Saturday Night Takeaway after epic thunderstorm

Judge Sheridan Smith was brought to tears by singer Ebony Jane O’Brien, Sheffield, and Paige, Rotherham, and Amy for very different reasons. Smith said she “knew” Amy and had a “beautiful soul”, as all the memories came…