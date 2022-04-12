ITV This Morning viewers demand ITV after calling Josie Gibson and Vernon Kay the ‘perfect couple’

This Morning viewers will see a different set of faces at the front of the show during Easter as hosts Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield take a break. This isn’t the first time this year that an ITV show has had a presenter shake-up as Phil was locked in with Covid in February, followed by Holly’s absence in March after catching the virus.

During the first week of the pair’s annual Easter break, This Morning was set to star Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary. But fans of the show are now treated to two other familiar faces named Josie Gibson and Vernon Kay from Monday (April 11) to Thursday (April 14).

The prep duo was a hit with This Morning audience last year when they stepped out during Christmas break, with fans claiming Philip Scofield…