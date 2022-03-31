ITV This Morning viewers noticed something ‘weird’ on Holly Willoughby’s dress

Despite the weather taking a dramatic turn with snow falling in some parts of the country, Holly Willoughby was still bringing in spring vibes with her latest This Morning outfit.

The 41-year-old was back at the helm of the ITV news program on Thursday (March 31) with Philip Schofield for his last show of the week before Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary took over on Friday.

Ahead of the show, Holly, as usual, took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse of her outfit for the show and details on where they can pick it up themselves. She captioned the post to her millions of followers: “Thursday morning…see you @thismorning at 10am… #hwstyle dress by @lkbennettlondon.”

