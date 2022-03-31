ITV This Morning's Holly Willoughby forced to dash camera while tasting hot cross bun

The Easter treat was tested on ITV’s This Morning show. However, TV host Holly Willoughby found herself in a difficult position when savoring the delights with co-host Philip Scofield. The 41-year-old Morning presenter was taste-testing a selection of Easter treats available from retailers, including some weird and wonderful variations of the classic spiced sweet bun — from chocolate to coffee-infused — and even pizza. Inspired and curry themed.

However, poor Holly had to turn off the camera after nearly suffocating after she was offered a selection by Alice Beer during a segment on the popular show. He said at that time that he had inhaled some pieces.

Turning to a cough, Holly said: “Sorry, a piece went down my throat,” as Alice said: “Off you go…


