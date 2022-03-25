Ivana Besik has been confirmed as the new leader of the Labor Party following the resignation of Alan Kelly earlier this month.

Basic has strong ties to Trinity – he has served as the Reed Professor of Criminal Law at the School of Law and was a senator for the University of Dublin from 2007 until his election to Dale last July. She was also president of the Trinity College Dublin Students’ Union (TCDSU) in 1989 and was threatened with imprisonment by the Society for the Protection of Unborn Children for publishing information on abortion in TCDSU’s fresher’s handbook.

Journal Reportedly Besik told a Labor Party convention in Ringsend: “I am honored, excited and, I confess, quite overwhelmed.”

“I know your ambition for us…