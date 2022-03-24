Ivana Bacik succeeds Alan Kelly with sole nomination for Labour Party leadership

Ivana Besik has been elected the Labor Party’s 14th leader, pledging to revitalize the party and “confuse” its low national turnout.

Ms Basic’s election comes after a nomination process in which she was the only TD put forward and just weeks after her predecessor Alan Kelly stepped down when her parliamentary party lost confidence in her leadership.

The Dublin Bay South TD, who was elected in a by-election last July, said she was “honoured, excited and overwhelmed” by her election, which saw her nominated by every Labor TD and organizations from several constituencies. He said he hoped to bring working class and young voters back to the party with a “package of policies”. However, she said that her record in the Senad during the 2011–2016 government in which Labor sat “is there”…

Read Full News