Ivanka Trump gives 8-hour testimony to Capitol riot panel on Jan. 6

Ivanka Trump testified Tuesday for nearly eight hours to the Select House Committee, which was investigating the January 6 Capitol riots that began after her father, former President Donald Trump, falsely claimed that widespread He is being denied a second White House term because of ballot fraud. ,

Ivanka’s testimony, which was conducted through a remote video hookup, ended around 6 pm.

“She’s answering questions,” Representative Benny Thompson, D-Miss., chairman of the committee, said earlier of Ivanka, who served as a senior White House adviser during her father’s presidency. She was in the West Wing on the day of the riots.

“I mean, you know, not in broad, gossipy terms, but she’s answering questions,” Thompson told reporters on Capitol Hill.